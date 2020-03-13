Postponement could be missed opportunity for South Suburban College players

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Most colleges already sign guys by April or May, so it would hurt us a lot,” sophomore forward and TF North graduate Tariq Deere said. “I was definitely ready to show coaches what I had and possibly win a national championship.”

Bell, Carter and Deere were each playing well over the last few weeks, averaging in double figures. Carter said he’s been in contact with some schools but “not a lot.”

“I think I had a lot to gain from going down to nationals and really showing coaches what I could do,” Carter said. “I wanted more. I wanted the national (championship).”

South Suburban lost one game over the last four months — a 71-70 contest against Moraine Valley Community College on Feb. 8. The Bulldogs won 20 games over that stretch.

“We were kind of devastated (when we heard about the postponement) because we feel like we were rolling. We wanted to keep the momentum up,” Deere said. “We’ll probably stay in the gym as much as possible so we don’t lose focus. Coach will keep us locked in that mode. Playing under coach Pigatti, we have to be mentally strong.”

The Bulldogs (29-4) are the No. 6 seed and are scheduled to play No. 11 seed Glendale Community College (21-10).