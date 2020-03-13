Postponement could be missed opportunity for South Suburban College players

The disappointment was easy to hear in the voices of South Suburban College men’s basketball players Friday.
The Bulldogs qualified over the weekend for the NJCAA Division II national championship tournament. It’s the 10th time in 14 seasons under coach John Pigatti.
The NJCAA announced Thursday that the tournament at the Mary Miller Center in Danville would be postponed. Originally scheduled to begin next week, the games are now tentatively set to start April 20. The NJCAA will re-evaluate on April 3.
“We put a lot in this season. We’ve been working hard. We made it all the way (to the tournament) and we were looking forward to playing,” sophomore guard Courtney Carter said. “Everybody was disappointed. Everybody was hyped and excited, ready to go down to Danville and bring back a championship.”
The national tournament is a chance for junior college players to be evaluated by college coaches. Scholarships and roster spots are limited. Fewer will be available in late spring when the tournament could resume.
“I definitely lost a big opportunity to showcase my skills,” sophomore forward Malcolm Bell said. “Hopefully we still have that opportunity and they don’t cancel it.”
If the tournament is eventually canceled, college coaches can’t watch players in Danville at all.
“Most colleges already sign guys by April or May, so it would hurt us a lot,” sophomore forward and TF North graduate Tariq Deere said. “I was definitely ready to show coaches what I had and possibly win a national championship.”
Bell, Carter and Deere were each playing well over the last few weeks, averaging in double figures. Carter said he’s been in contact with some schools but “not a lot.”
“I think I had a lot to gain from going down to nationals and really showing coaches what I could do,” Carter said. “I wanted more. I wanted the national (championship).”
South Suburban lost one game over the last four months — a 71-70 contest against Moraine Valley Community College on Feb. 8. The Bulldogs won 20 games over that stretch.
“We were kind of devastated (when we heard about the postponement) because we feel like we were rolling. We wanted to keep the momentum up,” Deere said. “We’ll probably stay in the gym as much as possible so we don’t lose focus. Coach will keep us locked in that mode. Playing under coach Pigatti, we have to be mentally strong.”
The Bulldogs (29-4) are the No. 6 seed and are scheduled to play No. 11 seed Glendale Community College (21-10).
“It helps (to get through the break) being a tight team because everybody helps everybody with their mental health,” Bell said. “Everybody’s a hard worker. Everybody’s on the same page. We all want to get to the ultimate goal.”