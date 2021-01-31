 Skip to main content
Prep basketball returning soon for local Illinois teams
PREP BASKETBALL

Prep basketball returning soon for local Illinois teams

Tim Bankston, T.F. North boys basketball coach

TF North boys basketball coach Tim Bankston discusses a call with a referee during a 2013 game. The Meteors start practice for an abbreviated season on Monday.

 John Smierciak, file, The Times

Almost 11 months after prep basketball was abruptly shut down in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's back.

TF North boys coach Tim Bankston has been waiting for this day.

"I'm excited to get back in the gym doing what I enjoy doing," he said. "It was a big adjustment when November started. I'm so used to being in the gym."

A few downstate teams in areas with improved COVID-19 numbers jumped back into competition over the weekend. Those were the first prep basketball games played in Illinois since March 11, 2020, when the Illinois High School Association abruptly halted the boys playoffs.

With Region 10 — which includes suburban Cook County — seemingly nearing Phase 4 status in the state's COVID mitigation plan, TF North, TF South and Marian Catholic are preparing to ramp up.

The situation remains fluid because of the COVID stats and the requirement that teams have seven practices before playing a game. Tentative schedules have been put together, with the three local schools expecting to begin boys and girls games next week.

After Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that all sports could resume competition once their areas had reached Phase 4 COVID mitigation, the IHSA released a revised sport schedule for the rest of the school year.

Basketball runs through March 13. Football practice starts March 3 with a six-game season beginning March 19 and ending April 24.

Other sports allowed to start immediately are boys swimming and diving, boys and girls bowling, girls gymnastics, badminton, competitive cheerleading and dance.

Bankston is looking forward to seeing what his players have been up to since he last saw them.

"Kids being off a year, not really playing, you don't know where they're at," he said. "They might be at home eating Twinkies."

One of the leaders of last year's Meteors team, Julius Byrd, won't be back; he transferred to Hammond when it looked like Illinois wouldn't have a season.

"He's a senior, he needed to get some looks (from college recruiters)," Bankston said. "I can't be mad about that."

The Meteors will be "young but scrappy" this season, according to Bankston. One intriguing player is 6-foot-8 junior Khaje Branch.

Just getting back to something close to normal is Bankston's goal with the shortened season followed by contact days during the summer.

"The pandemic could affect your program for a couple years," he said.

