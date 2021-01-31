Prep basketball returning soon for local Illinois teams

Almost 11 months after prep basketball was abruptly shut down in Illinois because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's back.

TF North boys coach Tim Bankston has been waiting for this day.

"I'm excited to get back in the gym doing what I enjoy doing," he said. "It was a big adjustment when November started. I'm so used to being in the gym."

A few downstate teams in areas with improved COVID-19 numbers jumped back into competition over the weekend. Those were the first prep basketball games played in Illinois since March 11, 2020, when the Illinois High School Association abruptly halted the boys playoffs.

With Region 10 — which includes suburban Cook County — seemingly nearing Phase 4 status in the state's COVID mitigation plan, TF North, TF South and Marian Catholic are preparing to ramp up.

The situation remains fluid because of the COVID stats and the requirement that teams have seven practices before playing a game. Tentative schedules have been put together, with the three local schools expecting to begin boys and girls games next week.