Baseball
All-Duneland Athletic Conference
CHESTERTON – Brayden Barrett (UT), Sean Kasper (UT).
CROWN POINT – Luke Burford (SS), Blake Sabau (1B), Austin Leeming (OF), Blake Newell (P).
LAKE CENTRAL – Matt Santana (C), Josh Adamczewski (3B), Griffin Tobias (P), Garrett Weber (OF), Hunter Snyder (SS).
LAPORTE – RJ Anglin (P), Ben Dubbs (2B).
MERRILLVILLE – Tre’Von Stephens (OF).
MICHIGAN CITY – Ryan Cuma (UT).
VALPARAISO – Nate Brumfield (OF), Caden Crowell (P).
Most Valuable Player – Griffin Tobias (Lake Central).
Most Valuable Position Player – Josh Adamczewski (Lake Central).
Season standings – 1. Lake Central (14-0), 2. Valparaiso (11-3), 3. LaPorte (9-5), T4. Crown Point (8-6), T4. Chesterton (8-6), 6. Portage (4-10), 7. Merrillville (2-12), 8. Michigan City (0-14).