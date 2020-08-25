Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday, Aug. 28
Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Saturday, Aug. 29
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Cross Country
Bridgman Invitational (field includes Marquette), 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bridgman Invitational (field includes Marquette), 4 p.m.
Girls Golf
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 4 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Twin Lakes, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Girls Soccer
Hobart at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Munster, 4:15 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Community, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
