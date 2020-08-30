 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

  • Updated
Fall Sports stock

Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

.

Monday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Chicago Christian, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Chicago Christian, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Hobart at Wheeler, 4 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton, West Central at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Chesterton at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.

Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hammond Academy at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

South Central at John Glenn, 5 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at North White, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

