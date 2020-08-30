Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Chicago Christian, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Chicago Christian, St. Laurence at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hobart at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, West Central at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Chesterton at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Victory Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Victory Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hammond Academy at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Rich Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
South Central at John Glenn, 5 p.m.
Hebron at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North White, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
