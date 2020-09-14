 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network 

Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Cross County

Porter County Conference Round Robin at Hebron (Race 2), 5 p.m.

21st Century at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Porter County Conference Round Robin at Hebron (Race 2), 5 p.m.

21st Century at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 5:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Merrillville, North Newton at Highland, 4 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Hebron at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hebron, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.

Westville at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:15 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Calumet at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

