Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Cross County
Porter County Conference Round Robin at Hebron (Race 2), 5 p.m.
21st Century at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Porter County Conference Round Robin at Hebron (Race 2), 5 p.m.
21st Century at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 5:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Merrillville, North Newton at Highland, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 4:15 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Washington Twp. at Victory Christian, 4 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Baptist, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Hebron at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hebron, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Westville at LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:15 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Munster, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
North Newton at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!