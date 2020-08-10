You have permission to edit this article.
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Golf stock

Golf stock

 The Times

Tuesday's Schedule

Girls Golf

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 8:30 a.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 3 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

