 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network 

Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Winamac at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Winamac at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Winamac at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hobart, 5:30 p.m. (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Culver Community at Westville, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts