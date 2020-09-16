Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Winamac at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Winamac at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Winamac at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hammond Academy at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 5:30 p.m. (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Culver Community at Westville, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Kouts, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
