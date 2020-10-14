 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock
Times Staff

Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday, Oct. 16

North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, canceled

LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Crossroads Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts