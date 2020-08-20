Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday
John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, BrickieBowl.com
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Valparaiso at Penn, 11:30 a.m., www.rrsn.com
West Side at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Crossroads, Ill. at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls Golf
Wheeler at Portage, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!