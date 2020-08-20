 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock

Fall Sports stock

 Times Staff

Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday

John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, BrickieBowl.com

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Valparaiso at Penn, 11:30 a.m., www.rrsn.com

West Side at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Crossroads, Ill. at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Girls Golf

Wheeler at Portage, 4 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Merrillville at Kankakee Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Kouts at Hebron, 5 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bishop Noll on the long road back
Sports

Bishop Noll on the long road back

  • Updated

First it was Illinois putting football on hold for the fall, which eliminated the Week 3 game against Norridge Ridgewood. Then it was Whiting cancelling its football season, which in turn wiped out Bishop Noll’s season opener on Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Munster and Chesterton latest to halt practices

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts