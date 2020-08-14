You have permission to edit this article.
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Saturday

Football scrimmages

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at scrimmages. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.

Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 6 p.m.

Boys Cross Country

LaVern Gibson Kickoff (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest), 10:45 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

LaVern Gibson Kickoff (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest), 10 a.m.

Valley Cross Kickoff (field includes Lowell), noon

Boys Golf

Mt. Carmel Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7 a.m.

Girls Golf

Chesterton at Warsaw, noon

Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 12:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hobart Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Westville at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Wheeler, noon

Morgan Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Munster Jamboree (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Lowell), 8:45 a.m.

LaPorte at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Munster), 9 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, Lake Station, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Penn at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Park Tudor at Wheeler, 11 a.m.

 

