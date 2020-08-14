Prep schedule

Saturday
Football scrimmages
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at scrimmages. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 6 p.m.
Boys Cross Country
LaVern Gibson Kickoff (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest), 10:45 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
LaVern Gibson Kickoff (field includes Morgan Twp.), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster, Rensselaer, River Forest), 10 a.m.
Valley Cross Kickoff (field includes Lowell), noon
Boys Golf
Mt. Carmel Invitational (field includes Marian Catholic), 7 a.m.
Girls Golf
Chesterton at Warsaw, noon
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 12:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hobart Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Westville at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Wheeler, noon
Morgan Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Munster Jamboree (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Lowell), 8:45 a.m.
LaPorte at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Munster), 9 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, Lake Station, North Newton), 9 a.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Park Tudor at Wheeler, 11 a.m.
