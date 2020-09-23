 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video)

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Soccer

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

SB Washington at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Illiana Christian 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Westville at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.

EC Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

EC Central at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

