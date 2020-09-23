Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video)
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Schedule
Boys Soccer
Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
SB Washington at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Westville at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
River Forest at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 4:15 p.m.
EC Central at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
EC Central at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.
