Prep schedule

Saturday Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Football

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

Boys Cross Country

State Meet Preview at LaVern Gibson, Terre Haute, (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Portage, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (field includes Calumet, Morgan Twp.), 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

State Meet Preview at LaVern Gibson, Terre Haute (field includes Crown Point, Highland), 7:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (field includes Calumet, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 9 a.m.

Lady Broncho Invitational at Lafayette Jefferson (field includes Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, Portage), noon

Boys Soccer

Plymouth Tournament (field includes LaPorte), 9 a.m.

Westville at John Glenn, 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Bethany Christian, 10 a.m.

Andrean at Portage, 11 a.m.

Benton Central at Hammond Academy, 11 a.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 11:30 a.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, noon

Marquette at Hanover Central, noon

Munster at Chesterton, noon

Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 1 p.m.

Valparaiso at SB Adams, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Marquette at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Highland at Andrean, 11 a.m.

Crown Point at Culver Academies, 11:30 a.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, noon

Valparaiso at SB Adams, 12:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 2:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 9 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Griffith, Hebron, Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Bishop Noll at Highland, 10 a.m.

Munster at FW Carroll vs. Bellmont, Carroll, Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.

