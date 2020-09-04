Prep schedule

Saturday Schedule
Football
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
Boys Cross Country
State Meet Preview at LaVern Gibson, Terre Haute, (field includes Crown Point, Highland, Portage, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Calumet, Morgan Twp.), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
State Meet Preview at LaVern Gibson, Terre Haute (field includes Crown Point, Highland), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Calumet, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 9 a.m.
Lady Broncho Invitational at Lafayette Jefferson (field includes Chesterton, Kankakee Valley, Portage), noon
Boys Soccer
Plymouth Tournament (field includes LaPorte), 9 a.m.
Westville at John Glenn, 9:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Bethany Christian, 10 a.m.
Andrean at Portage, 11 a.m.
Benton Central at Hammond Academy, 11 a.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Morgan Twp., 11:30 a.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, noon
Marquette at Hanover Central, noon
Munster at Chesterton, noon
Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 1 p.m.
Valparaiso at SB Adams, 1 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Marquette at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Highland at Andrean, 11 a.m.
Crown Point at Culver Academies, 11:30 a.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, noon
Valparaiso at SB Adams, 12:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 1:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 2:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, Lake Central, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes Griffith, Hebron, Lowell, Merrillville), 9 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Highland, 10 a.m.
Munster at FW Carroll vs. Bellmont, Carroll, Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.
