Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network, www.rrsn.com (video)
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network, www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Pat Ford Invitational at LaPorte (Beechwood), (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Munster at Carmel, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Boone Grove at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Westville at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
South Central at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
