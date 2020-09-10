 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

  • Updated
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network, www.rrsn.com (video)

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network, www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Girls Golf

Pat Ford Invitational at LaPorte (Beechwood), (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso), 1 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Munster at Carmel, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Boone Grove at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Westville at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

South Central at Oregon-Davis, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

