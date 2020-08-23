Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday, Aug. 28
Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
Monday
Boys Golf
TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage, 4 p.m.
Griffith, Hobart at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Plymouth at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Westville at Mishawaka, 6:15 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
South Central at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Highland at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hebron, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Mishawaka, 7 p.m.
