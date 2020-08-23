Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday, Aug. 28

Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

Monday

Boys Golf

TF North at Reavis, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Argo, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Chesterton, Lake Central at Portage, 4 p.m.

Griffith, Hobart at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central, Tri-County at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Plymouth at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Winamac, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Westville at Mishawaka, 6:15 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marquette at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

South Central at Culver Community, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Highland at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Hebron, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Mishawaka, 7 p.m.

