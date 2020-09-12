 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.

