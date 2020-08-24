 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock

Fall Sports stock

 Times Staff

Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday, Aug. 28

Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com

Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 29

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

.

Tuesday

Boys Golf

Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m

Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Michigan City, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 4:45 p.m.

Lake Central, LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Rensselaer at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Lafayette Harrison, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:15 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Portage at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:45 p.m.

Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

Westville at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Marquette at SB Clay, 7 p.m.

South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Bishop Noll on the long road back
Sports

Bishop Noll on the long road back

  • Updated

First it was Illinois putting football on hold for the fall, which eliminated the Week 3 game against Norridge Ridgewood. Then it was Whiting cancelling its football season, which in turn wiped out Bishop Noll’s season opener on Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts