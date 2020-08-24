Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday, Aug. 28
Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 29
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Golf
Argo at TF North, 4:30 p.m
Shepard at TF South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Michigan City, Portage at Valparaiso, 4:15 p.m.
Calumet, Griffith at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 4:45 p.m.
Lake Central, LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lafayette Harrison, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:15 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Portage at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 4:45 p.m.
Hanover Central at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
St. Viator at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
TF North at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hanover Central at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
Westville at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Marquette at SB Clay, 7 p.m.
South Central at Kouts, 7 p.m.
