Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video); WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Hammond Baptist, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Westville at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Kouts at Westville, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

