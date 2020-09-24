Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video); WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Hammond Baptist, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Westville at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Boone Grove at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Hebron at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Kouts at Westville, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
