Prep Schedule
Friday
Football
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.
Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Girls Golf
Hobart, Portage at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
South Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Westville, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Saturday Football
West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.
