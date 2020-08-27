Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Friday

Football

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Chesterton at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Warsaw, 6:30 p.m.

Penn at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

South Central at Culver Community, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Calumet Christian at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com

Munster at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

Portage at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Girls Golf

Hobart, Portage at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

South Central at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Westville, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Saturday Football

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

