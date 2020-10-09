Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday, Oct. 16
North Newton at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Clark, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Merrillville at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Morton at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crossroads Christian at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Football
Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.
Boys & Girls Cross Country
Highland Sectional
Field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, Clark, EC Central, Gavit, Griffith, Hammond, Hammond Academy, Highland, Lake Central, Morton, Munster, West Side, Whiting, 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
Hebron Sectional
Field includes Andrean, Bowman, Crown Point, Gary Lighthouse, Hanover Central, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Lowell, Merrillville, River Forest, 21st Century, 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
New Prairie Sectional
Field includes Boone Grove, Chesterton, Lake Station, LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, Portage, South Central, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Westville, Wheeler, 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m.
Rensselaer Sectional
Field includes Covenant Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton, 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Morton at River Forest, 11:30 a.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.
Elkhart Christian at Marquette, 1 p.m.
