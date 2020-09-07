Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday, Sept. 11
Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
New Prairie Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
New Prairie Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
Victory Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 3:30 p.m.
Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Northwest Crossroads Conference Tournament at White Hawk, 8:30 a.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
SB Adams at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Wheeler at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Northridge at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Marquette, 5:45 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
LaCrosse at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.'
Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!