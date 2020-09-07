 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday, Sept. 11

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

New Prairie Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at Westville, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

New Prairie Kickoff Classic (field includes Hobart, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

Victory Christian at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at Nazareth, 3:30 p.m.

Tinley Park at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Northwest Crossroads Conference Tournament at White Hawk, 8:30 a.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

SB Adams at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Wheeler at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Northridge at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Rensselaer at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Marquette, 5:45 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Chesterton at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Benet at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Reavis at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

LaCrosse at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lake Central at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.'

Washington Twp. at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence
Sports

Hernandez leading River Forest resurgence

  • Updated

“I like the word ‘Relentless’ and what that represents and ‘Want To’ means something special to me,” Hernandez said. “I want to be here. I don’t have to be, but I want to be part of this.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts