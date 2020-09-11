Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Saturday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Valparaiso), 8:30 a.m.
Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
All-Catholic Championship at Guerin Catholic (field includes Andrean,Bishop Noll), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
All-Catholic Championship at Guerin Catholic (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll), 10:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Knights Mid-Season Tournament at Covenant Christian (field includes Heritage Christian, Portage Christian), 10 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at Marquette, 10 a.m.
Northridge at Chesterton, 10:30 a.m.
Valparaiso at Lafayette Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.
Hobart at Portage, noon
Illiana Christian at Michigan City, noon
Lake Central at LaPorte, noon
Merrillville at Munster, 12:15 p.m.
Andrean at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.
Highland at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
EC Central at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Crown Point at Hamilton Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.
Portage at Kankakee Valley, 10:30 a.m., Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network (video)
LaPorte at Lake Central, noon
Washington Twp. at Marquette, noon
Crown Point at Brebeuf, 1 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Valparaiso at St. Joseph, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Concord Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Fisher Invitational (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes River Forest), 9 a.m.
Portage at North Judson, 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.
LeRoy Classic at LaPorte, 9:30 a.m.
Terre Haute South Invitational (field includes Chesterton), TBA
Girls Volleyball
Chesterton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Hobart, Marquette, Portage), 9 a.m.
Falcon Invitational at North Vermillion (field includes Hebron), 9 a.m.
Slicer Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Munster, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
West Lafayette Tournament (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.
Portage Christian Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian), TBA
