Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Valparaiso), 8:30 a.m.

Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

All-Catholic Championship at Guerin Catholic (field includes Andrean,Bishop Noll), 10:30 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bob Thomas Invitational at Lowell (field includes Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Wildcat Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Valparaiso), 10 a.m.

All-Catholic Championship at Guerin Catholic (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll), 10:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Kankakee Valley at Hebron, 10 a.m.

Knights Mid-Season Tournament at Covenant Christian (field includes Heritage Christian, Portage Christian), 10 a.m.

Penn Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Washington Twp. at Marquette, 10 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 10:30 a.m.

Valparaiso at Lafayette Jefferson, 11:30 a.m.

Hobart at Portage, noon

Illiana Christian at Michigan City, noon

Lake Central at LaPorte, noon

Merrillville at Munster, 12:15 p.m.

Andrean at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.

Highland at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.

EC Central at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

Crown Point at Hamilton Southeastern, 10:30 a.m.

Portage at Kankakee Valley, 10:30 a.m., Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network (video)

LaPorte at Lake Central, noon

Washington Twp. at Marquette, noon

Crown Point at Brebeuf, 1 p.m.

Chesterton at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Valparaiso at St. Joseph, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Concord Invitational (field includes Lake Central, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Fisher Invitational (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes River Forest), 9 a.m.

Portage at North Judson, 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 9 a.m.

LeRoy Classic at LaPorte, 9:30 a.m.

Terre Haute South Invitational (field includes Chesterton), TBA

Girls Volleyball

Chesterton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Hobart, Marquette, Portage), 9 a.m.

Falcon Invitational at North Vermillion (field includes Hebron), 9 a.m.

Slicer Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Munster, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

West Lafayette Tournament (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Portage Christian Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian), TBA

 

