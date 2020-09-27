Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Football
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Portage, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 6 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hebron, 5 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Portage, 4 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 4 p.m.
SB Riley at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament (Round 1)
Girls Volleyball
PCC Tournament (Round 1)
Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Academies at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
River Forest at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
