Prep schedule
Prep schedule

  • Updated
Fall Sports stock
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Football

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Monday's Schedule

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Portage, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at Lafayette Harrison, 6 p.m.

River Forest at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hebron, 5 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Rensselaer, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Andrean at Portage, 4 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 4 p.m.

SB Riley at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament (Round 1)

Girls Volleyball

PCC Tournament (Round 1)

Covenant Christian at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Bowman at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Culver Academies at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

River Forest at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet Christian, 7 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

