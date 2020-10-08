 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock
Times Staff

Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday, Oct. 9

SB Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, canceled

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Brickiebowl.com & Regionsports.com

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.

Friday's Schedule

Girls Volleyball

Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Calumet Christian, 7:30 p.m.

