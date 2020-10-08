Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday, Oct. 9
SB Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, canceled
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Brickiebowl.com & Regionsports.com
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.
Friday's Schedule
Girls Volleyball
Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Calumet Christian, 7:30 p.m.
