Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday, Oct. 9
SB Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Brickiebowl.com & Regionsports.com
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.
Thursday's Schedule
Girls Volleyball
Hebron at North Judson, 5 p.m.
North Newton at West Central, 5 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Tri-County, 7 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Kouts, 7 p.m.
Westville at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
