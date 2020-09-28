 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com  

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com  

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Football

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Covenant Christian at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Morton, 5 p.m.

Hammond Baptist at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Culver Community, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Boys Volleyball

PCC Tournament (semifinals)

Girls Volleyball

PCC Tournament (semifinals)

Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.

