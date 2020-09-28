Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Football
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Covenant Christian at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Illiana Christian, Victory Christian), 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Covenant Christian at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Morton, 5 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournament (semifinals)
Girls Volleyball
PCC Tournament (semifinals)
Rensselaer at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!