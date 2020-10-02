 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Football

Friday, Oct. 9

SB Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Football

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Boys Cross Country

DAC meet at LaPorte, 9 a.m.

NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.

Gavit at Clark, 10 a.m.

MAC meet at West Central, 10 a.m.

PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

DAC meet at LaPorte, 9 a.m.

NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.

Gavit at Clark, 10 a.m.

MAC meet at West Central, 10 a.m.

PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Culver Academies at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.

Marquette at Griffith, noon

Hammond Academy at River Forest, 2 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 3 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.

Hobart at Portage, 11:30 a.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 1 p.m.

Hebron at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hebron, Michigan City, South Central, Wheeler), 8 a.m.

West Side Tournament (field includes Bishop Noll, Marquette), 9 a.m.

McCutcheon at Munster, 11:30 a.m.

River Forest at North Newton, 11:30 a.m.

 

