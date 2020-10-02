Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Football
Friday, Oct. 9
SB Washington at West Side, 6 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at South Central, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Bowman at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Hammond at Gavit, 2 p.m.
Boys Cross Country
DAC meet at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.
Gavit at Clark, 10 a.m.
MAC meet at West Central, 10 a.m.
PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
DAC meet at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
NCC meet at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.
Gavit at Clark, 10 a.m.
MAC meet at West Central, 10 a.m.
PCC meet at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Culver Academies at Crown Point, 11:30 a.m.
Marquette at Griffith, noon
Hammond Academy at River Forest, 2 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 3 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 10 a.m.
Hobart at Portage, 11:30 a.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 1 p.m.
Hebron at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hebron, Michigan City, South Central, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
West Side Tournament (field includes Bishop Noll, Marquette), 9 a.m.
McCutcheon at Munster, 11:30 a.m.
River Forest at North Newton, 11:30 a.m.
