Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Monday's Schedule
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Marquette at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
SB St. Joseph at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Hanover Central, 4:15 p.m.
Calumet at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lowell, 4:30p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
South Central at Culver Academies, 5 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
