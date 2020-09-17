Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Lake Central Sectional at Palmira (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster), 8 a.m.
Valparaiso Sectional at Valparaiso Country Club (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Portage, Wheeler, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Sectional at Beechwood (field includes LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, South Central), 8 a.m.
Twin Lakes Sectional at Tippecanoe Country Club (field includes Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 9 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Hanover Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.
