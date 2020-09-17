 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network 

Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.

Friday's Schedule

Girls Golf

Lake Central Sectional at Palmira (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, Griffith, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster), 8 a.m.

Valparaiso Sectional at Valparaiso Country Club (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Chesterton, Hanover Central, LaCrosse, Merrillville, Portage, Wheeler, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

LaPorte Sectional at Beechwood (field includes LaPorte, Marquette, Michigan City, South Central), 8 a.m.

Twin Lakes Sectional at Tippecanoe Country Club (field includes Kankakee Valley, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Girls Soccer

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Hanover Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Valparaiso at Culver Academies, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Boone Grove at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 5:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts