Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Football
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
