Prep schedule
Prep schedule

  • Updated
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Football

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

