 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock

Fall Sports stock

 Times Staff

Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

.

Tuesday

Boys Cross Country

North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, 21st Cemtury, West Side), 4:45 p.m.

Porter County Conference Round Robin at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, 21st Cemtury, West Side), 4:45 p.m.

Porter County Conference Round Robin at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Benet at Marian Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Chesterton, Merrillville at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Hebron at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Chesterton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Culver Community at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 5 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts