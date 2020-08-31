Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Cross Country
North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, 21st Cemtury, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
Porter County Conference Round Robin at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
North Newton at West Central, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bowman, EC Central, Highland, Lake Station, Lowell, Marquette, River Forest, 21st Cemtury, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
Porter County Conference Round Robin at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Benet at Marian Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Oak Lawn at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Chesterton, Merrillville at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hammond Academy at Heritage Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Culver Community at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Bishop Noll, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Andrean, 4:45 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Shepard at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 5 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 7 p.m.
