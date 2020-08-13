Prep schedule

Football
Scrimmages
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at scrimmages. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Saturday
South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 6 p.m.
Friday Prep
Girls Golf
Lake Central, Penn at Crown Point 4 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!