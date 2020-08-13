Prep schedule

You have permission to edit this article.
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at scrimmages. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday

Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.

Saturday

South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.

Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at North Judson, 6 p.m.

Lake Central, Penn at Crown Point 4 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

 

