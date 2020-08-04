Prep schedule

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Wednesday's Schedule
Girls Golf
Crown Point Invitational at White Hawk (Field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Boone Grove, South Central at North Newton, 10 a.m.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!