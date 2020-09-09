Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com
Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.
Munster at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com
River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm County Park (field includes River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm County Park (field includes River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Golf
TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Winamac at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Clay, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.
Hanover Central at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Andrean at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.
Calumet at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
West Central at South Central, 5 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Bowman at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
