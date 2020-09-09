 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

  • Updated
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

Hobart at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), www.wlqi977.com

Lake Central at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Lowell at Griffith, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com

Merrillville at Portage, 7 p.m.

Munster at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), www.1560bearcountry.com

River Forest at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

South Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

West Side at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm County Park (field includes River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Kouts Invitational at Sunset Hill Farm County Park (field includes River Forest, 21st Century, Washington Twp., West Side), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Golf

TF North at Hillcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at North Judson, 4:30 p.m.

South Central at Knox, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Winamac at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at EC Central, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Clay, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.

Hanover Central at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Andrean at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Andrean at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Hammond Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 4:45 p.m.

Calumet at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

TF North at Oak Lawn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

West Central at South Central, 5 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Bowman at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

