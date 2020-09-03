Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

.

Friday Schedule

Girls Golf

Hobart, Merrillville at Lowell, 4 p.m.

GSSC meet at Summertree Golf Course, 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.

Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hebron at Kouts, 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.

Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.

 

