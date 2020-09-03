Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
.
Friday Schedule
Girls Golf
Hobart, Merrillville at Lowell, 4 p.m.
GSSC meet at Summertree Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Kouts at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Indiana/Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Illiana Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Kouts, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hebron at Kouts, 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Westville, 5 p.m.
Faith Christian at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Portage Christian, 6:30 p.m.
