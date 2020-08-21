 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Fall Sports stock

 Times Staff

Saturday Schedule

Football

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Valparaiso at Penn, 11:30 a.m., www.rrsn.com

West Side at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Crossroads, Ill. at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Cross Country

Dave Walker Invitational at Hebron (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

Jack Bransford Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Munster, River Forest, Portage), 9 a.m.

North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Covenant Christian, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Dave Walker Invitational at Hebron (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.

Jack Bransford Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Munster, River Forest, Portage), 9 a.m.

North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.

Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Covenant Christian, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

Girls Golf

Warsaw Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, LaPorte), 9 a.m.

LaCrosse at Culver Academies, noon

Boys Soccer

Northridge at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Marquette at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 11:15 a.m.

Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Covenant Christian at Westville, noon

Hobart at Illiana Christian, noon

Lake Central at SB St. Joseph, noon

Wheeler at Hebron, noon

Munster at Penn, 2 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at Westville, 10 a.m.

Wheeler at Hebron, 10 a.m.

Chesterton vs. Brownsburg at Zionsville, 10 a.m.

Washington Twp. at North White, 11 a.m.

Lake Central at SB St. Joseph, noon

Merrillville at Hanover Central, noon

SB Riley at Michigan City, 1 p.m.

Chesterton at Zionsville, 3:45 p.m.

LaPorte at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Lake Central at Penn, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie Tournament (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Penn Tournament (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central), 8 a.m.

SB St. Joseph Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.

Munster at Plymouth, 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Highland, 10 a.m.

River Forest at Michigan City, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Central, Carmel at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.

Boys Volleyball

Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Westville at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Flashes Invitational at Franklin Central (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.

John Glenn Tournament (field includes South Central), 7:30 a.m.

Tom Heck Tournament at Penn (field includes Bishop Noll, Lake Central, Munster), 8 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Calumet, Lake Station, Marquette, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

West Central Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 9:30 a.m.

Bishop Noll on the long road back
Sports

First it was Illinois putting football on hold for the fall, which eliminated the Week 3 game against Norridge Ridgewood. Then it was Whiting cancelling its football season, which in turn wiped out Bishop Noll’s season opener on Friday.

