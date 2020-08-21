Prep schedule

Saturday Schedule
Football
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Valparaiso at Penn, 11:30 a.m., www.rrsn.com
West Side at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Crossroads, Ill. at Lake Station, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Cross Country
Dave Walker Invitational at Hebron (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Jack Bransford Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Munster, River Forest, Portage), 9 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Covenant Christian, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Dave Walker Invitational at Hebron (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., South Central, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Jack Bransford Invitational at LaPorte (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Lake Central, Lake Station, Munster, River Forest, Portage), 9 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes LaCrosse, North Newton), 9 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Covenant Christian, Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Warsaw Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, LaPorte), 9 a.m.
LaCrosse at Culver Academies, noon
Boys Soccer
Northridge at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Merrillville, 11:15 a.m.
Kouts at Kankakee Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Covenant Christian at Westville, noon
Hobart at Illiana Christian, noon
Lake Central at SB St. Joseph, noon
Wheeler at Hebron, noon
Munster at Penn, 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at Westville, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Chesterton vs. Brownsburg at Zionsville, 10 a.m.
Washington Twp. at North White, 11 a.m.
Lake Central at SB St. Joseph, noon
Merrillville at Hanover Central, noon
SB Riley at Michigan City, 1 p.m.
Chesterton at Zionsville, 3:45 p.m.
LaPorte at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie Tournament (field includes Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Penn Tournament (field includes Crown Point, Hanover Central), 8 a.m.
SB St. Joseph Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 8:30 a.m.
Munster at Plymouth, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Highland, 10 a.m.
River Forest at Michigan City, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Central, Carmel at Marian Catholic, 9 a.m.
Boys Volleyball
Morgan Twp. at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Flashes Invitational at Franklin Central (field includes Illiana Christian), 9 a.m.
John Glenn Tournament (field includes South Central), 7:30 a.m.
Tom Heck Tournament at Penn (field includes Bishop Noll, Lake Central, Munster), 8 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Calumet, Lake Station, Marquette, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
West Central Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, LaCrosse, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 9:30 a.m.
