Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday, Oct. 23
Class 4A
Sectional 17
First Round
Game 1, EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Game 2, Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Game 3, Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Game 4, Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Sectional 18
First Round
Game 1, SB St. Joseph at SB Clay, 6 p.m.
Game 2, Logansport at SB Riley, 6 p.m.
Game 3, New Prairie at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Game 4, Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Sectional 25
First Round
Game 1, Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Game 2, Knox at Benton Central, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3, Hanover Central at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.
Game 4, River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Sectional 33
First Round
Game 1, Andrean at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Game 2, Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Game 3, Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Game 4, Bowman at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.
Class A
Sectional 41
First Round
Game 1, Winamac at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Game 2, Culver Community at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Game 3, North Judson at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Boys & Girls Cross Country
Chesterton Regional at Sunset Hill (feeder Sectionals: New Prairie, Rensselaer), 10:30 a.m., 11:15 a.m.
Crown Point Regional at Lemon Lake (feeder Sectionals: Highland, Hebron), 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m.
