Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday, Oct. 2
Football
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Oct. 3
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Bison Stampede at Benton Central (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Wheeler, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Rochester Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Hanover Central), 10 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bison Stampede at Benton Central (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.
Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean,Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, River Forest, Wheeler, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Rochester Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Portage), 10 a.m.
Football
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Girls golf
Lafayette Jefferson Regional at Battleground Golf Club, 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Munster at Zionsville, 10 a.m.
New Prairie at Westville, 10 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Washington Twp.), 10 a.m.
West Lafayette at Merrillville, 11:15 a.m.
Andrean at Argos, 11:30 a.m.
Valparaiso at Boone Grove, noon
Crown Point at SB St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hebron, 1 p.m.
Kouts at Hobart, 1 p.m.
Highland at Portage, 3 p.m.
Concord at Chesterton, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Mishawaka Marian at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
SB Clay at LaPorte, 10:30 a.m.
Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 11:30 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Hanover Central at Highland, 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Delta Tournament at Muncie Central (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.
Valparaiso at Lafayette Jefferson, 10 a.m.
LaPorte at Lafayette Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lafayette Harrison, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Victory Christian Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Washington Twp.), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Lake Central, LaPorte, South Central), 8 a.m.
Bowman at River Forest, noon
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!