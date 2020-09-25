 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday, Oct. 2

Football

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Bison Stampede at Benton Central (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, Portage, River Forest, Wheeler, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Rochester Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Hanover Central), 10 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bison Stampede at Benton Central (field includes North Newton), 9 a.m.

Highland Invitational (field includes Andrean,Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hebron, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, Lowell, Merrillville, Munster, River Forest, Wheeler, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

Rochester Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Hanover Central, Portage), 10 a.m.

Football

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Girls golf

Lafayette Jefferson Regional at Battleground Golf Club, 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Munster at Zionsville, 10 a.m.

New Prairie at Westville, 10 a.m.

Winamac Invitational (field includes Washington Twp.), 10 a.m.

West Lafayette at Merrillville, 11:15 a.m.

Andrean at Argos, 11:30 a.m.

Valparaiso at Boone Grove, noon

Crown Point at SB St. Joseph, 12:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hebron, 1 p.m.

Kouts at Hobart, 1 p.m.

Highland at Portage, 3 p.m.

Concord at Chesterton, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mishawaka Marian at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

SB Clay at LaPorte, 10:30 a.m.

Northridge at Chesterton, 11 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 11:30 a.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Hanover Central at Highland, 1 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Delta Tournament at Muncie Central (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.

Valparaiso at Lafayette Jefferson, 10 a.m.

LaPorte at Lafayette Jefferson, 1:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lafayette Harrison, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Victory Christian Invitational (field includes Covenant Christian, Washington Twp.), 8 a.m.

Crown Point Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.

Warsaw Invitational (field includes Lake Central, LaPorte, South Central), 8 a.m.

Bowman at River Forest, noon

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LaPorte trio leads Slicers to first victory
Sports

LaPorte trio leads Slicers to first victory

  • Updated

"We were able to take what they gave us," LaPorte coach Jeremy Lowery said. "Their biggest point of emphasis was the inside run and RJ did a fantastic job of staying dialed in because he has to pick his moments and he has a ton of moxie."

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts