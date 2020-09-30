Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Football
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Thursday's Schedule
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Rensselaer at Kouts, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Covenant Christian, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Westville, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Clark at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Highland at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
PCC Tournamentf (semifinals)
Girls Volleyball
PCC Tournament (semifinals)
Victory Christian at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 6 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Tri-County, 6 p.m.
Calumet at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
