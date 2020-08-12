Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Scrimmages
Friday
Crown Point at Penn, 6 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 7 p.m.
Saturday
South Central at John Glenn, 10 a.m.
Bowman at SB Clay, 1:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at North Newton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 6 p.m.
Thursday's Schedule
Boys Golf
Illinois Lutheran at Marian Catholic, 2 p.m.
Girls Golf
LaPorte, Logansport at Plymouth, 4 p.m.
South Central at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Merrillville, 4:45 p.m.
