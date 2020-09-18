 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 9 a.m.

Girls Cross Country

New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian. Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 8 a.m.

Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 9 a.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic Invitational, 2 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Andrean at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m.

SB Adams at LaPorte, 11 a.m.

Chesterton at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.

North Central at Lake Central, 11:45 a.m.

Bethany Christian at Marquette, noon

Kouts at Hanover Central, noon

Portage at Griffith, noon

Wheeler at Boone Grove, noon

Hobart at Michigan City, 1 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at West Lafayette, 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Covenant Christian at North White, 10 a.m.

Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.

Kouts at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Lake Central at Concord, 10:45 a.m.

Michigan City at Westville, noon

Valparaiso at West Lafayette, noon

Highland at Chesterton, 3 p.m.

Boys Tennis

LaPorte Slicer Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Lowell), 9 a.m.

Munster at Homestead, 9 a.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lowell at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.

Michigan City Invitational (field includes Valparaiso, Westville), 9 a.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.

Kouts at Wheeler, 2:30 p.m.

