Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian, Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Andrean, Boone Grove, Calumet, Chesterton, Covenant Christian. Crown Point, EC Central, Griffith, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Hobart, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Kouts, LaCrosse, Lake Central, Lake Station, LaPorte, Lowell, Marquette, Merrillville, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Munster, North Newton, Portage, River Forest, Valparaiso, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 9 a.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic Invitational, 2 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Andrean at Illiana Christian, 11 a.m.
SB Adams at LaPorte, 11 a.m.
Chesterton at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 11:30 a.m.
North Central at Lake Central, 11:45 a.m.
Bethany Christian at Marquette, noon
Kouts at Hanover Central, noon
Portage at Griffith, noon
Wheeler at Boone Grove, noon
Hobart at Michigan City, 1 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Hammond Academy, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at West Lafayette, 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Covenant Christian at North White, 10 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Washington Twp., 10 a.m.
Kouts at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Lake Central at Concord, 10:45 a.m.
Michigan City at Westville, noon
Valparaiso at West Lafayette, noon
Highland at Chesterton, 3 p.m.
Boys Tennis
LaPorte Slicer Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Lowell), 9 a.m.
Munster at Homestead, 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lowell at Goshen Invitational, 9 a.m.
Michigan City Invitational (field includes Valparaiso, Westville), 9 a.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.
Kouts at Wheeler, 2:30 p.m.
