Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!