 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts