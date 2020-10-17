Prep schedule

 Skip to main content
Football Schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday, Oct. 23

Class 4A

Sectional 17

First Round

Game 1, EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Hobart at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Game 3, Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.

Game 4, Morton at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Sectional 18

First Round

Game 1, SB St. Joseph at SB Clay, 6 p.m.

Game 2, Logansport at SB Riley, 6 p.m.

Game 3, New Prairie at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Game 4, Kankakee Valley at Culver Academies, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Sectional 25

First Round

Game 1, Calumet at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Knox at Benton Central, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3, Hanover Central at Twin Lakes, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4, River Forest at Clark, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Sectional 33

First Round

Game 1, Andrean at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Game 2, Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Game 3, Wheeler at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Game 4, Bowman at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Class A

Sectional 41

First Round

Game 1, Winamac at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Game 2, Culver Community at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3, North Judson at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

