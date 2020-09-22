Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video)
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Soccer
SB Clay at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Griffith at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
River Forest at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
SB Riley at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Andrean, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Knox at Hebron, 5:15 p.m.
Griffith at 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 7 p.m.
