Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video)

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Soccer

SB Clay at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Griffith at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

River Forest at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

SB Riley at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Andrean, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Knox at Hebron, 5:15 p.m.

Griffith at 21st Century, 5:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 7 p.m.

