Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Friday's Schedule

Football

North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network 

Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)

EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com

Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Bloom, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Bloom, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Highland at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at Knox, 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Penn at NorthWood, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m. (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network

LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marquette at River Forest, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.

Calumet at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

Knox at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Portage, 5 p.m.

Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Kouts at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

Westville at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

