Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Friday's Schedule
Football
North Newton at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
Calumet Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Frankfort at South Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m., (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
LaPorte at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
SB Riley at West Side, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Bloom, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Bloom, Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Highland at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at Knox, 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Penn at NorthWood, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Hobart at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m. (video) Facebook.com/Regional Radio Sports Network
LaPorte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette at River Forest, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Highland, 4 p.m.
Calumet at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
Knox at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Portage, 5 p.m.
Munster at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Stagg, 4 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Kouts at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
