Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Friday
John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.
Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, BrickieBowl.com (live video)
Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com
Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday
West Side at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, North Newton), 6 p.m.
Boys Golf
Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4 p.m.
Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Wheeler, North Newton at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Winamac at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Westville at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Chesterton at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Portage, 6:15 p.m.
Argos at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Westville at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
Plymouth at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boone Grove at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Andrean, 7 p.m.
