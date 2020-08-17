You have permission to edit this article.
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

 Times Staff

Football Schedule

Friday

John Glenn at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at SB Riley, 6:30 p.m.

Triton at South Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Penn, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com, Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, BrickieBowl.com (live video)

Lowell at Crown Point, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Munster at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com

Rensselaer at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

South Newton at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Saturday

West Side at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, North Newton), 5:45 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Lake Station at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes Covenant Christian, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lowell, Michigan City, North Newton), 6 p.m.

Boys Golf

Eisenhower at TF North, 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Boone Grove at Chesterton, 4 p.m.

Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.

Wheeler, North Newton at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Winamac at LaCrosse, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mishawaka Marian at LaPorte, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kouts, 5 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Westville at Portage Christian, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Chesterton at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Portage, 6:15 p.m.

Argos at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 4 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.

Benton Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Westville at Kouts, 6:30 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

West Central at LaCrosse, 7 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Marquette at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

Plymouth at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boone Grove at Winamac, 6:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at New Prairie, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Andrean, 7 p.m.

 

Prep schedule

