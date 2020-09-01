Prep schedule

Football Schedule
Friday, Sept. 4
Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.
Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.
SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.
North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.
West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Sept. 5
Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.
Wednesday Schedule
Boys Cross Country
Marian Catholic at St. Patrick Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean, Chesterton at Highland, 4 p.m.
Crown Point, Portage at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
LaCrosse at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Valparaiso, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove, North Judson at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
LaPorte at Crown Point, 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Westville, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Calumet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.
SB Riley at Portage, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Michigan City, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Boone Grove at Kouts, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Washington Twp. at Michigan City, 5 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Kouts at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
