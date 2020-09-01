 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Football Schedule

Friday, Sept. 4

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies.

Culver Academies at Hanover Central, 6:30 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at SB Washington, 6:30 p.m.

SB Clay at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com & BrickieBowl.com

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at River Forest, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Michigan City at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com, live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com

New Prairie at Andrean, 7 p.m.

North Newton at North Judson, 7 p.m.

West Side at Highland, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Saturday, Sept. 5

Bowman at Phalen Academy, Indpls., 1 p.m.

Wednesday Schedule

Boys Cross Country

Marian Catholic at St. Patrick Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Andrean, Chesterton at Highland, 4 p.m.

Crown Point, Portage at LaPorte, 4 p.m.

LaCrosse at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Valparaiso, Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove, North Judson at North Newton, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

LaPorte at Crown Point, 5 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at Westville, 5 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Lake Central at Portage, 4:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Calumet at EC Central, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

EC Central at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 4:45 p.m.

SB Riley at Portage, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Michigan City, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Marian Catholic at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Boone Grove at Kouts, 6 p.m.

LaCrosse at Washington Twp., 6 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Hebron, 6 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Washington Twp. at Michigan City, 5 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Kouts at North Judson, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

