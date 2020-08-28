 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock

Fall Sports stock

 Times Staff

Prep Schedule

Saturday

Football

West Side at Indpls. Attucks, 6 p.m.

Boys Cross Country

LaCrosse at West Central, 8 a.m.

McCutcheon Stampede (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.

Penn Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8:15 a.m.

Greature South Shore Conference meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley (field includes Andrean, Kouts, Lowell, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.

421 Run at West Central (field includes Marquette), 9 a.m.

Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Munster, Portage), 10 a.m. 

Girls Cross Country

LaCrosse at West Central, 8 a.m.

McCutcheon Stampede (field includes Covenant Christian), 8 a.m.

Andrew Invitational (field includes TF North, Marian Catholic), 8:30 a.m.

Greater South Shore Conference meet at Wheeler, 9 a.m.

Tim Adams Invitational at Kankakee Valley (field includes Andrean, Kouts, Lowell, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.

421 Run at West Central (field includes Marquette), 9 a.m.

Rudy Skorupa Invitational at Lake Central (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m. 

Girls Golf

Hall of Fame Tournament at Westfield (field includes Crown Point, North Newton), 12:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Chesterton at SB St. Joseph, 10 a.m.

Covenant Christian at Marquette, 11 a.m.

Illiana Christian at Lowell, 11 a.m.

John Glenn at Michigan City, 11 a.m.

Munster at Bishop Noll, 11:30 a.m.

Highland at Valparaiso, noon

Hebron at Hanover Central, 1 p.m.

Penn at Lake Central, 1 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 1 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Hebron at Hanover Central, 10 a.m.

Mishawaka at LaPorte, 10 a.m.

Griffith at Highland, noon

Covenant Christian at Marquette, 1 p.m.

Michigan City at Morgan Twp., 2 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Crown Point, 2:30 p.m.

River Forest at Wheeler, 3 p.m.

Penn at Munster, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Logansport Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.

Munster at North Central, 8 a.m.

Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 8:30 a.m.

Lafayette Harrison Tournament (field includes Merrillville), 9 a.m.

Lake Central at McCutcheon, noon

Boys Volleyball

LaCrosse at Boone Grove, noon

Washington Twp. at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Powerball Tournament at Plymouth (field includes Chesterton, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

Tri-County Invitational (field includes North Newton), 8 a.m.

Yorktown Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.

Westville at River Forest, 11 a.m.

Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

