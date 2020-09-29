Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.
South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com
West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Schedule
Football
Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.
Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.
Wednesday's Schedule
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)
Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
EC Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
