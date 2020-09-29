 Skip to main content
Prep schedule
Prep schedule

Fall Sports stock
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Chatard, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Crown Point at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Griffith at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Highland, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video), live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com  

Michigan City at Portage, 7 p.m.

South Central at River Forest, 7 p.m., live video on Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com  

West Side at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Schedule

Football

Gavit at Clark, 2 p.m.

Hammond at Morton, 2 p.m.

Wednesday's Schedule

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

Andrean at Lowell, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video)

Portage at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

EC Central at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Bowman at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.

