 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prep schedule
agate urgent

Prep schedule

{{featured_button_text}}
Fall Sports stock (copy)
Times Staff

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies

Friday's Schedule

Football

Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video)

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)

Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.

Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)

South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Schedule

Boys Cross Country

North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville, Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville, Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Marquette at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5 p.m.

EC Central at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Crown Point at Portage, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

John Glenn at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Lowell at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Lake Station at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.

Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Barry Alvarez discusses return of Big Ten football

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts