Prep schedule

Note: Some schools may restrict the number of spectators at games. Fans are advised to check with host schools regarding their policies
Friday's Schedule
Football
Frontier at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hobart, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports, Regionsports.com, Brickiebowl.com (video)
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Indpls. Manual, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 7 p.m., Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
Kankakee Valley at Lowell, 7 p.m., www.rrsn,com (video)
Lake Central at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceloa Grace at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (video); Facebook.com/Regionsports & Regionsports.com (video)
South Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Schedule
Boys Cross Country
North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville, Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
North Newton, South Newton at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville, Rensselaer at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Griffith at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Highland, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Portage, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Central at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
John Glenn at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Lake Station at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Hebron at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Boone Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Oregon-Davis, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Washington Twp. at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!